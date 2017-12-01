Great stocking stuffers! Wisconsin State Fair offers reduced price on tickets, more

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is giving you an opportunity to stuff some stockings this holiday season — with tickets to the 2018 fair.

From now through December 31st, you can save some money on tickets to the fair — and other offerings too. This year’s deals include:

$7 Fair Admission Tickets

$20 SpinCity Ride & Game 40 Ticket Sheet Vouchers

$15 Cream Puff 6-Pack Vouchers

$4 Bargain Book Vouchers

$40 Fair Bundles

A news release says Fair Bundles include four Fair Admission Tickets, a Cream Puff 6-Pack voucher and a State Fair Bargain Book voucher – $80 in value for only $40! Vouchers can be redeemed during State Fair.

All Holiday Deals, including ala carte vouchers for SpinCity Ride & Game Tickets, Cream Puff 6-Packs and Bargain Books, are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com. Online options include print-at-home (through Saturday, Dec. 31) OR mail-order (through Friday, Dec. 15). Orders placed for mail delivery and purchased at Bank Mutual Offices will be placed in a festive holiday gift envelope, perfect for gift-giving, and as our holiday gift, there are NO shipping or service fees.

Both $7 Fair Admission Tickets and $40 Fair Bundles are also available for purchase at Milwaukee-area Bank Mutual Offices through Saturday, Dec. 31.

The 2018 State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 12.