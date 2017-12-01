× Green Bay Packers place RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve on Friday, December 1st.

Also Friday, the Packers signed sign wide receiver Michael Clark to the active roster from the practice squad.

According to Packers.com, Clark, a 6-foot-6, 217-pound rookie out of Marshall University, originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on May 5. After being released on Sept. 2, he was signed to Green Bay’s practice squad the next day and has been on it all season. Clark played basketball at St. Francis (Pa.) before transferring to Marshall to play football. The 2016 season was the first time he played organized football since his freshman year of high school. Clark started all 12 games played for Marshall, finishing No. 3 on the team with 37 receptions for 632 yards (17.1 avg.) and five touchdowns. He will wear No. 89 for the Packers.