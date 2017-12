Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing Christmas On The Avenue on Greenfield Avenue in West Allis. He stopped by three businesses including -- Mis Suenos, Kepis & Dream Catchers and Cream City Clay.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas on the Avenue kicks off the holiday season in West Allis Downtown! Free hayrides, s`mores, storytelling, and holiday activities inside the Downtown shops are certain to get you and your family in the Christmas spirit!