Deal is sealed: Officials sign agreement with Foxconn for $10B manufacturing complex

Posted 11:35 am, December 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44AM, December 1, 2017

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group executives and officials from Racine County and Mount Pleasant are signing a local development agreement that seals the deal on the company’s $10 billion manufacturing complex.

The county and village boards approved the development agreement earlier this week. It outlines the responsibilities for the parties involved and includes guarantees and protections for taxpayers. The agreement signing Friday morning is at Mount Pleasant Village Hall.

The Taiwanese company will construct a 32-million-square-foot flat screen and display panel manufacturing complex that could eventually employ 13,000 people east of Interstate 94. Foxconn has given Mount Pleasant $60 million for land acquisition.

