Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, December 1

*National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South to open by 5AM (this will have just opened prior to the segment)

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 6AM

Monday, December 4

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM

Tuesday, December 5

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Hampton Avenue for Digital Message Board Work 11PM-4:30AM

Overnight System Ramp Closures for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 4:30AM