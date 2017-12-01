LIVE VIDEO: System ramp from WIS 175 SB to I-94 EB blocked Stadium Interchange due to rollover semi and fire

Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Posted 7:46 am, December 1, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, December 1
*National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South to open by 5AM (this will have just opened prior to the segment)
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 6AM

Monday, December 4
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM

Tuesday, December 5
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Hampton Avenue for Digital Message Board Work 11PM-4:30AM

Overnight System Ramp Closures for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 4:30AM

  • I-41 South to I-94 East
  • I-41 South to I-94 West
  • I-41/894 North to I-94 East
  • I-41/894 North to I-94 West