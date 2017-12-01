Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.
Friday, December 1
*National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South to open by 5AM (this will have just opened prior to the segment)
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 6AM
Monday, December 4
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM
Tuesday, December 5
Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Hampton Avenue for Digital Message Board Work 11PM-4:30AM
Overnight System Ramp Closures for traffic switch prep - 11PM - 4:30AM
- I-41 South to I-94 East
- I-41 South to I-94 West
- I-41/894 North to I-94 East
- I-41/894 North to I-94 West