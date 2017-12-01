Police investigate attack on teenage girl in abandoned house; “Place for crime, drugs”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a sexual assault they say involved a teenage girl near 27th and Chambers.

Boarded up windows, trash littering the property, a broken door -- it's the exterior of an abandoned house where police say the crime happened.

"Place for crime, drugs, you know, people get robbed. And it's just a bad eye sore from the community," said a concerned neighbor.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division began its investigation into the assault Friday morning, December 1st. Police say the suspect, who is still on the run, reportedly abducted the girl, dragged her into a house and attacked her.

A resident who lives nearby, speaking on a condition of anonymity, said abandoned homes in his neighborhood are a safe haven for criminal activity.

"It could have been prevented. I've called the City of Milwaukee numerous times about this house that has been a nuisance, and I've gotten nowhere with this," the neighbor said.

Images from inside the home obtained by FOX6 News show the presence of squatters. The interior is rotting away.

According to the city's Department of Community Development, there have been numerous issued at that one property in the past.

"I'm real weary on letting my kids play anywhere around here. Now that this happened, I definitely won't be letting them play outside," the neighbor said.

FOX6 News called the office of Alderman Khalif Rainey, who represents the district where this attack happened, to ask about the abandoned homes. He has not gotten back with a comment.