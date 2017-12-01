President Trump donates third-quarter salary to health department

Posted 11:08 am, December 1, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a meeting with congressional leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on the recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea. Democratic leaders Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, and Re. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, skipped the meeting with President Trump. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has donated his third-quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Acting Health Secretary Eric Hargan on Thursday accepted a check from the president in the amount of $100,000. President Trump previously donated salary in the amounts of $78,333 and $100,000 to the National Park Service and the Education Department, respectively.

Hargan said the donation will be put toward the cost of planning and designing a large-scale public awareness campaign about the dangers of opioid addiction.

President Trump announced the ad campaign in October, the same time he declared opioid misuse a national public health emergency. The declaration included no new federal funding to combat the epidemic.

Hargan said 175 people die every day from drug overdose.

As a candidate, President Trump had promised not to take a salary, which is $400,000 annually. By law, he must be paid, so he is donating the money.

Taxpayers can write off such donations, potentially lowering their income taxes.

Related stories