Surveillance video: Suspect wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash near 13th and Grant

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public for their help in identifying a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. on November 21 near 13th and Grant.

Police say an unknown suspect was involved in a physical altercation with the victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, and then struck the victim with his vehicle.

The victim suffered serious injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 1993-1997 Toyota Corolla. The suspect in the video is seen grabbing a bat from a trunk and is wearing an orange sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.