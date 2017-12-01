LIVE: U.S. Senate nears vote on GOP tax bill

The Salvation Army uncovers special coins in kettles worth more than $1K

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army Red Kettle kicked off December by uncovering several special coins valued at more than $1,000.

According to The Salvation Army, a South African Krugerrand gold coin was dropped into a kettle inside JCPenney at Brookfield Square on Friday, December 1st, with a value of $1,300-$1,400.

A Canadian Silver Dollar was also uncovered in the red kettle at the Hobby Lobby on Friday, located on Sunset Avenue in Waukesha — valued roughly at $15.

These coins are the latest of five special coins The Salvation Army has received so far this season, including:

  • Canadian Gold Maple Leaf ($1,300 – $1,400 value)
  • Silver Dollar (Canadian) — Value roughly $15
  • Silver Dollar (Unknown nation) — Value roughly $15

These amazing acts of generosity will certainly help because the Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is behind $30,000 compared to this time last year. The campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million. Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County.

How You Can Help:

  • By Mail, send in a check:
    The Salvation Army
    11315 W. Watertown Plank Road
    Wauwatosa, WI 53226
  • Text “Milwaukee” to 41444
  • Make the best gift you can in any kettle
  • Donate online at www.SAmilwaukee.org
  • Purchase a season pass pin