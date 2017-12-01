The Salvation Army uncovers special coins in kettles worth more than $1K

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army Red Kettle kicked off December by uncovering several special coins valued at more than $1,000.

According to The Salvation Army, a South African Krugerrand gold coin was dropped into a kettle inside JCPenney at Brookfield Square on Friday, December 1st, with a value of $1,300-$1,400.

A Canadian Silver Dollar was also uncovered in the red kettle at the Hobby Lobby on Friday, located on Sunset Avenue in Waukesha — valued roughly at $15.

These coins are the latest of five special coins The Salvation Army has received so far this season, including:

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf ($1,300 – $1,400 value)

Silver Dollar (Canadian) — Value roughly $15

Silver Dollar (Unknown nation) — Value roughly $15

PHOTO GALLERY

These amazing acts of generosity will certainly help because the Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is behind $30,000 compared to this time last year. The campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million. Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County.

How You Can Help: