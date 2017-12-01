The Salvation Army uncovers special coins in kettles worth more than $1K

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army Red Kettle kicked off December by uncovering several special coins valued at more than $1,000.
According to The Salvation Army, a South African Krugerrand gold coin was dropped into a kettle inside JCPenney at Brookfield Square on Friday, December 1st, with a value of $1,300-$1,400.
A Canadian Silver Dollar was also uncovered in the red kettle at the Hobby Lobby on Friday, located on Sunset Avenue in Waukesha — valued roughly at $15.
These coins are the latest of five special coins The Salvation Army has received so far this season, including:
- Canadian Gold Maple Leaf ($1,300 – $1,400 value)
- Silver Dollar (Canadian) — Value roughly $15
- Silver Dollar (Unknown nation) — Value roughly $15
These amazing acts of generosity will certainly help because the Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County is behind $30,000 compared to this time last year. The campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million. Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County.
How You Can Help:
- By Mail, send in a check:
The Salvation Army
11315 W. Watertown Plank Road
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- Text “Milwaukee” to 41444
- Make the best gift you can in any kettle
- Donate online at www.SAmilwaukee.org
- Purchase a season pass pin