“Very big risk to the community:” U.S. Marshals need your help to track down Ronnie Farrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals need your help to track down 37-year-old Ronnie Farrow.

Agents say Farrow walked away from the scene of a crash after a high-speed chase with Brown Deer police. Several people were injured.

Dash cam video captured Farrow at a traffic stop. He was out on parole. Brown Deer police stopped him on October 15th for a burnt out tail light. When the officer suspected Farrow of providing false information, he called for back up to get a fingerprint. There was a probation violation warrant out for his arrest -- and Farrow took off.

Farrow took police on a high-speed chase southbound on N. Teutonia Ave., crashing into other cars and causing injuries to several innocent people. He got away on foot. U.S. Marshals are now searching for him.

“He does have a prior criminal history. He’s been arrested approximately eleven times. Not the worst that we’ve seen. But Mr. Farrow has been locked up for essentially 16 years off and on,” the agent on this case said.

Farrow is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms saying “hate me later” and “playa for real.” He also has a six-pointed star on his right hand.

U.S. Marshals say Farrow has ties to the city’s north side in neighborhoods like 44th and Hampton.

“Our records indicate that he has a gang affiliation with the Black Gangster Disciples,” the agent explained.

U.S. Marshals ask the public keep a watchful eye for Farrow. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are urged to contact agents as soon as possible before more innocent people are hurt.

“We consider him to be a very big risk to the community. He’s one that we want to get off the streets as soon as possible,” he said.

Call the tipline at 414-297-3707.