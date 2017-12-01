× West Allis police: Convicted felon on probation arrested after police pursuit

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police arrested a Milwaukee man, a convicted felon on probation, after a police pursuit overnight.

According to a post on the West Allis Police Department Facebook page, an officer on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle around 60th and National. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop and fled. A pursuit ensued, stop sticks were deployed and the suspect vehicle crashed.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was eventually apprehended after a foot chase.

The post indicates officers located a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired.