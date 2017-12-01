Woman says drugs are to blame for 22-year-old’s wild criminal behavior in Elm Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A 22-year-old Delavan woman is facing multiple charges for a series of hit-and-runs and auto theft in Waukesha County on Thursday, November 30th. Prosecutors say drugs were found in her purse.

New surveillance Friday, December 1st shows a white Ford F-150 reverse and smash into a parked 1972 Chevrolet Nova.

"I get a call and the guy says 'hey your car was totaled,'" said Ricardo Santiago.

Construction worker Ricardo Santiago, says he still can't believe what happened to his vehicle.

"I just bought the car recently and it is kind of sad to see a classic car get destroyed," Santiago said.

The truck was then used in multiple hit-and-runs Thursday morning in Elm Grove. Prosecutors say it was stolen and driven at the hands of 22-year-old Christine Faytus of Delavan. Faytus is now facing charges of recklessly endangering safety of operating and attempting to operate a vehicle without an owner's consent, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors say she's also connected to a car theft at a Starbucks in Wauwatosa; an employee called 911 to report her strange behavior. Investigators say they found used needles, paraphernalia and drugs inside the suspect's purse.

Listen to 911 call

"I want people to know that opioids and heroin and different things like that affect everybody," said the suspect's cousin, Amanda.

Police caught up to Faytus minutes later in Elm Grove, after she crashed the stolen truck. Those affected by the incident, like Santiago, are now left dealing with the aftermath.

"We're just lucky no one got killed," said Santiago.

Faytus had an open warrant for her arrest in Jefferson County. Cash bond was set at $40,000.