Women accuse Milwaukee legislator of sexual misconduct

MADISON — A newspaper is reporting that two women have accused Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick of sexual misconduct.

The Capital Times reported Friday a woman said she was working at the state Democratic Party’s 2015 convention when Zepnick became drunk and kissed her.

Another woman described as a former legislative staffer said a drunken Zepnick kissed her during a 2011 party for a Senate recall candidate.

Both women requested anonymity, saying they were concerned about their jobs. Neither filed complaints at the time but said they decided to tell their stories now in light of multiple women accusing men in politics, entertainment and the media of sexual misconduct.

Zepnick said in an email to the newspaper that no one had ever confronted him with such allegations. He didn’t immediately respond to follow-up requests from The Capital Times and The Associated Press to clarify whether he denied them.