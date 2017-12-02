× 2 men hurt following semi-tractor vs. pickup truck crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Dodge County officials say two men are hurt following a semi-tractor trailer vs. pickup truck crash in the Township of Theresa. It happened Saturday, December 2nd around 7:15 p.m.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a semi traveling westbound and a pickup truck traveling northbound, crashed at the intersection of State Highway 28 and State Highway 28/67/175.

Officials say traffic is controlled at that intersection with stop signs and north and southbound traffic is not controlled.

The driver of the pickup truck — a 56-year-old Fond du Lac man — was flown from the scene to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi — a 48-year-old Theresa man — was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and its Crash Investigation Team (CIT). They were assisted at the scene by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper and Inspector. Other agencies involved included Theresa Police Department, Theresa Fire and EMS, Mayville EMS, Flight for Life, and the Dodge County Highway Department.