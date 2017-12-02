× Antetokoumpo scores 33 points, Bucks beat Kings 109-104

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Sacramento Kings 109-104 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo made 17 free throws and had 13 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 25 points and Eric Bledsoe had 18. Milwaukee beat the Kings 112-87 on Tuesday night in Sacramento.

Zach Randolph led the Kings with 22 points, and Buddy Hield added 19. They were coming off a victory Friday night in Chicago.

The Bucks led by as many as 20 in the third quarter and took a 12-point advantage into fourth.

Milwaukee’s shooting went cold for an extended stretch in the fourth, allowing the Kings to pull ton 100-96 on Garrett Temple’s 3-pointer with 3:19 remaining.

After Antetokounmpo’s two free throws, Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on a 3-pointer to pull the Kings within three points. After the Bucks came up empty again, Bogdanovic made two free throws to cut the lead to one with less than two minutes remaining.

John Henson’s hook shot and two free throws by Antetokounmpo put the Bucks up 106-101. Middleton sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 14-0 lead, taking advantage of five Kings turnovers. The Kings scored their first points on Randolph’s jumper with 7:44 remaining in the first. Sacramento trailed by 16 at one point, finished with eight turnovers and was down 33-25 after the quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: Willie Cauley-Stein sustained a lower back strain in the second quarter after falling awkwardly on a layup and didn’t return. … With the Kings down 12-0 three minutes into the game, coach Dave Joerger replaced his entire lineup at once. Joerger picked up a technical foul a short time later after storming onto the court to argue a foul call. Joerger said gaining mental toughness is part of the maturation process for his young team. “Playing the second night back-to-back. There’s a mental toughness to that,” he said.

Bucks: Recalled guard Sterling Brown and forward D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. … Returned home after a 3-1 road trip against Western Conference foes.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Bucks: At Boston on Monday night.