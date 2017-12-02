Big Ten Championship: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Wisconsin Badgers trail the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 as they go head to head for the Big Ten Championship title Saturday night, December 2nd.

The Buckeyes scored an 84-yard touchdown in the middle of the first, 7-0.

The Badgers tied the score up with a touchdown from Andrew Van Ginkel, 7-7.

Buckeyes’ J.T. Barrett passed to Parris Campbell for a 57-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, 14-7.

A win for the unbeaten Badgers would almost certainly assure them of a spot in the playoffs.