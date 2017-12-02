× Doctor mistakenly declares newborn dead in India

A newborn in India was declared dead by a doctor, but hours later his family discovered he was breathing while they were en route to his funeral.

The boy’s mother gave birth to twins Thursday at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

Doctors said one of the twins — a baby girl — was stillborn. They initially said the boy was in critical condition, but two hours later he was declared dead, Praveen Malik, the twin’s grandfather, told CNN.

The parents were on their way to a cremation ground when they noticed “some movements” inside one of the polythene bags that the hospital gave them with the babies’ bodies.

“When we opened the bag, we found the boy breathing. I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Malik said.

The boy is being treated at a nursing home in New Delhi. His grandfather said family members don’t know if he will survive.

“We don’t want to keep our baby at Max hospital. We don’t trust the doctors there,” Malik said. “They betrayed us.”

In a statement, the hospital said the boy was “handed over without any sign of life” by hospital staff.

“We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident. We have initiated a detailed inquiry, pending which, the concerned doctor has been asked to proceed on leave immediately. We are in constant touch with the parents and are providing all the support needed,” the statement said.

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that he has ordered an inquiry “into this unacceptable act.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted saying authorities would take the “strongest action” if someone is found at fault.

“We want the Delhi government to take strict action against the hospital authorities for their negligence,” the boy’s grandfather said.