Donate new, unwrapped toys for Two Men and a Truck’s “Stuff A Truck” event

MILWAUKEE -- Two Men and Truck are teaming up with Toys 'R Us and the US Marine Corps Reserve for a "Stuff A Truck" event to benefit toys for tots. They're in studio to talk about the big toy drive.
About the Stuff A Truck event (website)
All the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK franchises in Wisconsin are working on December 2 to Stuff a Truck at their local Toys "R" Us stores from 11 am until 4 pm. We'll be on hand collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots in Racine, Brookfield, Janesville, Milwaukee (S. 27th), Madison (West Towne), Appleton and Green Bay. #MoversforTots