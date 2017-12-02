Fond du Lac fire officials respond to car fully engulfed in flames near 4th and Vincent

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac officials responded to a vehicle fire near 4th and Vincent Streets Saturday evening, December 2nd.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Officials say the owner attempted to extinguish the fire before the department’s arrival. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, the heat from the fire melted the siding of a nearby home.

Alliant Energy responded to the scene to secure electric and gas utilities.

The cause of the fire is believed to be careless use of smoking materials.

No injuries were reported.