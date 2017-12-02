× Georgia holds off Marquette for road non-conference victory

MILWAUKEE— Yante Maten scored 13 points with seven rebounds to lead Georgia to a 73-66 victory over Marquette on Saturday.

The Bulldogs used a 7-0 run to build a 60-55 lead with 3:09 remaining and would not relinquish the lead.

Marquette had six straight empty possessions during the stretch and went scoreless for 3 minutes, 36 seconds after a jumper by Markus Howard put the Golden Eagles up 55-53 with 6:32 remaining.

A jump ball gave possession to Georgia with 1:15 remaining. Maten followed with a 3-point play on the other end to give the Bulldogs a 66-61 lead with 1:03 to play.

William Jackson II added 11 points for Georgia, and Tyree Crump finished with nine points.

Andrew Rowsey gave Marquette a 31-28 lead with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in the first half, but Nicolas Claxton hit a turnaround 25-footer on the other end to send the game into halftime tied at 31-31.

Howard picked up two fouls on Marquette’s first defensive possession and sat until there was 6:45 remaining in the first half. He was called for his third with 42.2 seconds until halftime and didn’t come in until there was 13:10 left in the game.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 15-5 with Howard on the floor in the first half.

Howard finished with 29 points in 20 minutes. Rowsey added 15 points but was just 4 of 15 from the field with six turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: After a loss to San Diego State, Georgia has bounced back with consecutive big wins over St. Mary’s and Marquette.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles missed an opportunity to pick up a win that would have been a nice addition to its NCAA Tournament resume.

UP NEXT

Georgia returns home to host Winthrop on Tuesday. The Eagles are the defending Big South champions and lost to Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Marquette continues a four-game homestand against defending American East champion Vermont on Tuesday.