Hotel Madrid gains national recognition for new royal engagement cocktail

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee bar is gaining national attention for a cocktail fit for the newly engaged royal couple. Joining Wake Up are Sean and Daniel from Stand Eat Drink to talk about what inspired Hotel Madrid's "blended cosmopolitan" and what it was like being featured on today.com.

“The rumor is that Meghan is an American spitfire ... so a cocktail that is stunningly beautiful, a bit tart, yet finishes sweet, certainly makes this cocktail fitting for the soon-to-be-princess," Daniel Beres, Beverage Director at Vermuteria 600 at Hotel Madrid in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tells TODAY Food. This spin on the traditional Cosmopolitan is made with Absolut Elyx Vodka, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, Torres Spanish Orange Liqueur, cranberry juice, Bittercube Jamaican #1 Bitters and fresh organic cranberries.

Hotel Madrid is having their anniversary dinner coming up soon on Wednesday, December 6th - tickets available at https://hotelmadridmke.tocktix.com/