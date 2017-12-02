It’s Game Day! Wisconsin squares up against Ohio State in Big Ten Championship 🏈

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s game day and that means Wisconsin Badgers fans everywhere are gearing up for the Big Ten Championship, a game you’ll see only on FOX6.

The Badgers (3) face Ohio State (8) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the conference title and a possible ticket to the four-team playoff. The pregame coverage is set to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the kickoff about an hour later.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has proposed a bet with Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a 2016 presidential race rival, that includes Wisconsin beer, cheese, brats and HARIBO candy. The German candy-maker is building its first North American plant in Wisconsin.

For those who are interested in getting the game day fun going early, tune into FOX6 Wisconsin takes on Ohio State on the hard court. Tip-off is shortly after 4:00 p.m.