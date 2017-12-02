× Milwaukee Fire Department employee arrested for sexual assault of a co-worker

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials report a male Milwaukee Fire Department heavy equipment operator was arrested for second-degree sexual assault by use of force against a female co-worker.

The MFD employee was arrested at approximately 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 2nd.

According to MFD, the department arrested the man with the cooperation of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Fire Department Administration.

The Milwaukee Fire Department will not be commenting at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation.