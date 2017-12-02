North Shore Fire/Rescue respond to fully-involved house fire in River Hills

RIVER HILLS — A River Hills family is safe after their home caught on fire late Friday night, December 1st.

Just after 10:00 p.m., River Hills police and North Shore Fire and Rescue units responded to a home on fire on West Fairy Chasm Road in River Hills. Officials said the crews could see a heavy volume of fire from a great distance away and requested the alarm be upgraded to bring help to the scene.

Once they arrived, crews found the single family home well-involved in fire. The people who lived in the house, including their family pet, had safely exited the house before the fire spread. A neighbor made sure to alert the residents on the other end of the home in enough time to safely evacuate as well.

Fire crews started a defensive fire attack and quickly brought the fire under control.

Officials said the attached garage and new addition to the home, as well as a vintage class car are likely all a total loss. The damage is estimated at $125,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

North Shore Fire/Rescue was assisted on scene by resources from the Milwaukee Fire Department.