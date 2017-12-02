FBI says boyfriend charged in missing 3-year-old girl case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities say the man charged in the disappearance of a young North Carolina girl is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch confirmed in an email Saturday that 32-year-old Earl Kimrey was living with 3-year-old Mariah Woods and her family when she disappeared nearly a week ago.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kimrey, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, was arrested late Friday on charges that include concealing a death and obstruction of justice.

The statement says investigators think the girl is dead, but didn’t say how she might have been killed. Deputies say her body has not been found.

The statement did not say if Kimrey has a lawyer.

Hundreds of volunteers have come to eastern North Carolina to look for the girl.

