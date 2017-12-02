× Wauwatosa police: Suspect caught after leading police in vehicle pursuit near 35th and Lincoln

WAUWATOSA — A one vehicle pursuit led to a suspect crashing into parked vehicles in Wauwatosa Saturday morning, December 2nd.

Just after midnight, Wauwatosa police were pursuing the vehicle until it crashed in the area of 35th and Lincoln.

After crashing into two to three parked and unoccupied vehicles, the suspect tried to flee the scene on foot. The suspect was shortly caught afterwards.

No information is being released on the suspect other than the suspect was a man.