Madison police: 2 armed intruders entered home near UW, hurt resident

MADISON — Madison police say two armed intruders entered a home near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and hurt one of the residents over the weekend.

Police say the intruders entered the home through an unlocked door and pointed handguns at the residents on Saturday night, December 2nd. Police say a male resident tried to push the gun away and was struck with the gun by one of the intruders.

Both assailants fled the home. Police say a man nearby started to chase a suspect when the intruder aimed a gun at him and stole his cellphone.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the resident who was struck suffered a cut and other injuries to his face, and was taken to a hospital.

Police say the home invasion does not appear to be random.