“Another Comey lie!” President Trump says he never asked Comey to stop Flynn probe

NEW LONDON, CT - MAY 17: US President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, May 17, 2017 in New London, Connecticut. This is President Trump's second commencement address since taking office and comes amid controversy after his firing of FBI Director James Comey. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says on Twitter that he never asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating his ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Comey testified before Congress in June that President Trump asked him if could see to “letting Flynn go.” Comey said that request came a day after President Trump forced Flynn to resign his White House post.
President Trump said in Sunday’s early morning tweet, “I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!”
Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. President Trump fired Comey as FBI director in May.