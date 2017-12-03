× Daniel Abt stripped of maiden Formula E win

Daniel Abt’s joy following his maiden Formula E win didn’t last long.

After taking the checkered flag in Sunday’s Hong Kong ePrix, the German driver was subsequently disqualified after a post-race inspection of his car revealed breaches of the sport’s technical and sporting regulations.

A statement released by motorsport’s world governing body the FIA read: “The FIA security stickers (barcodes) on the inverter and MGU units did not correspond with those declared on the Technical Passport provided by the competitor Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler for the event.”

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler are appealing the decision.

The ruling means that Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist who finished second in the race has been promoted to first with Formula E rookie Edoardo Mortara taking second place for the Venturi team.

Mitch Evans, who finished fourth takes the final podium spot — his first in the sport and also a first for Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

Abt trailed long-time race leader Mortara before the Swiss-born driver spun his car with two laps to go.

The costly mistake saw him overtaken by both Abt and Rosenqvist.

The revised race result means that Sam Bird now heads the drivers’ championship with 35 points.

The DS Virgin driver won the opening race of the season on Saturday and ultimately finished fifth on Sunday.

Bird is two points ahead of Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne with Rosenqvist now third in the standings on 29 points. Mortara is five points further back and Evans is now joint fifth with Nick Heidfeld on 15 points.

Abt’s disqualification also means that 2015/16 champion Sebastien Buemi, who originally finished 11th in Sunday’s race, moves up to 10th and claims his first point of the season.