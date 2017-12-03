DOT closes Ryan Road Park and Ride until fall so crews can reconstruct bridge

Posted 7:10 pm, December 3, 2017, by

Ryan Road Park & Ride

OAK CREEK — The Ryan Road Park & Ride is now closed.

DOT officials said drivers will still be able to use the nearby College Avenue Park & Ride.

The Ryan Road lot was shut down so crews can reconstruct the Ryan Road Bridge as part of the larger I-94 North-South project. DOT officials said this will ultimately help improve traffic on the interstate.

Ryan Road Park & Ride

Ryan Road Park & Ride

“Big thing is we are re-configuring the on-ramp to I-94, so that is gonna function better, and the access in and out of the Park & Ride lot will be enhanced when that’s all said and done,” Michael Pyritz with the DOT said.

Ryan Road Park & Ride

The project should be finished by the fall of 2018. CLICK HERE for more information.