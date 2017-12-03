× FOX6 News takes home 11 Chicago/Midwest Emmy awards

CHICAGO — The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out its 2017 Emmy Awards on Saturday night, December 2nd, and FOX6 News took home 11 Emmy awards!

The FOX6 News Emmy winners are as follows:

Category #4-a Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Single Investigative Story

Awash in Guns: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Jerry Imig, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Category #5-c Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Light News (Soft News) Single Feature/Series

The Great Pumpkin Regatta: Andrew Konkle, Producer; Ted Perry, Reporter.

Category #6-b Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer

Dwyer Liar: The Belshas are Back: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Dave Michuda, Kale Zimny, Producers

Category #6-c Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime

48 Hours of Freedom: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Aaron Frye, Chris Hyke, Jerry Imig, Eric Litsheim, Mike Mirasola, Tim Primeau, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers

Category #6-d Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Education/Schools

Convicted Criminal Running Voucher School: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Dave Michuda, Producers

Category #6-h Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Politics/Government

Tracking Sheriff Clarke: Theo Keith, Reporter; Jerry Imig, John LaPorte, Dave Michuda, Producers

Category #6-i Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Military

Life In The Navy: 27 Hours Aboard The IKE: Andrew Konkle, Producer; Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter

Category #6-m Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Societal Concerns

Handcuffing the Elderly: Meghan Dwyer, Reporter; Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producer

Category #21-g Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter

Bryan Polcyn – Composite

Category #26-a Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Editor – News

Andrew Konkle – Composite

Jonathon Gregg – Composite