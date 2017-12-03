× Funjet Vacations offers Badgers Orange Bowl travel packages; prices start at $2,449/person

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Funjet Vacations is offering exclusive vacation packages to Fort Lauderdale for the Wisconsin Badgers Orange Bowl game in Miami Gardens, Florida.

According to a press release from Funjet Vacations, the packages, which are valid for travel between December 28th and December 31st, are specifically designed to create a unique experience for fans wanting to attend the Badgers game against Miami on December 30th.

Prices for the packages start at $2,449 per person. The packages include:

Roundtrip, nonstop charter airfare to Fort Lauderdale from Madison or Milwaukee.

Three-night deluxe stay in Fort Lauderdale, featuring the oceanfront Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa. Vacation packages are also available at the oceanfront B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale for an additional charge.

End zone ticket for the game on December 30, with the ability to upgrade to better seating.

Badger Huddle pre-game tailgate ticket, the official Wisconsin tailgate.

Comfortable and convenient transfers to and from the airport, hotel, game and pep rally (if scheduled by the University).

Access to experienced on-site tour staff and tour desk to ensure experiences are hassle-free.

Rental cars and optional tickets to tours and other local attractions.

Funjet is also offering air-and-hotel packages without the game ticket for individuals that have already purchased their ticket to the game.

Packages can be booked online HERE, calling the Badger Sports Desk at 1-888-858-4490 or by working with a professional travel agent.