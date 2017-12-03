Milwaukee Hamilton HS Senior hoping to lead basketball team to new heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Keontae White is a senior on the Milwaukee Hamilton basketball team. He is the point guard on the team. Keontae says he first loved to play football, but just started playing organized basketball when he was 14-years-old. But once he started he fell in the love with basketball. Keontae says the game has helped him to travel and see different parts of the country. He even played two weeks in Arizona for a James Hardin camp. Keontae says he is a pass first point guard that loves to get his teammates involved and help develop their game. He is hoping that will help in getting Hamilton to the State Championships for his final high school year.

Keontae White

Senior

Milwaukee Hamilton HS

Basketball