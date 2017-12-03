× Official Badger Bowl Tour: Limited number of Orange Bowl travel packages available for Badgers fans

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The NCAA announced Sunday, December 3rd that the Wisconsin Badgers will travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, a suburb north of Miami, to play in the Orange Bowl on December 30th at 7:00 p.m. central time — and the Wisconsin Alumni Association has invited fans to join the “Official Badger Bowl Tour.”

This is the first-ever trip to the Orange Bowl for Wisconsin. It is also the second straight year the Badgers are heading to a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

According to a press release from UW officials, travel packages include airfare, hotel accommodations and the BADGER HUDDLE tailgate: the only pregame party that boasts appearances by Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad, the UW Marching Band, and other special guests, along with food, drinks, and entertainment.

Game tickets can be added to the travel packages. Land packages are also available. Space is limited.

CLICK HERE for more information or to reserve a space.

Football season-ticket holders can request bowl tickets through the UW Department of Athletics. Please make your request by 12:00 p.m. central time on Monday, December 4th. For more information, CLICK HERE.