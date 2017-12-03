PICTURES: View and submit your shots of the December 2017 supermoon! 🌕

The moon is going to get bigger and brighter!

On Sunday night, December 3rd, you can look up at the sky and catch a glimpse of the “supermoon” – the closest full moon of the year.

Last year in November, the moon reached a distance closest to the Earth than ever seen since 1948. And on Sunday, the moon will still shine 16 percent brighter and 7 percent larger.

Sunday’s supermoon will be the first of three. There will be another opportunity to catch it on January 1st and January 31st. On the 31st, the moon will be a “blue moon” because it is the second one in a month. There will also be a lunar eclipse also on January 31st for parts of the west coast.

We want to see your photos! Snap a shot of the December 2017 supermoon, and SHARE it with us by clicking the SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO button below to begin: