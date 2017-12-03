Travelers return to Intermodal Station to find car windows smashed; 30+ vehicles impacted

MILWAUKEE — Some travelers returning to Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station Sunday, December 3rd were surprised to find their car windows smashed and items strewn about.

Police haven’t confirmed — but people on scene said 30+ vehicles were impacted.

Police left notes on vehicles with a number for people to call. Officers were on scene as travelers returned to their vehicles.

One family said they’re glad no one was hurt, and they’re thankful they have insurance. Another said they’re sad to see something like this during the holiday season.

PHOTO GALLERY

FOX6 spoke with some travelers planning to head back home with a trash bag over their window after they came back from Chicago to quite the mess.

Police last Monday, November 27th said they were investigating after several thefts from vehicles parked at the Intermodal Station near 6th and St. Paul over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

One car after the other – people coming back to the Intermodal finding car windows smashed. Police not confirming anything to us – but ppl on scene told us more than 30 cars impacted. pic.twitter.com/3eAOgVwECb — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) December 3, 2017

Just one of many car windows smashed — some people told me they're just glad it didn't rain/snow to ruin their car interior. pic.twitter.com/7Bfq3fVnB6 — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) December 3, 2017

Police left notes on car windshields with a number to call. Police also staked out on property waiting for the next wave of people to come back. pic.twitter.com/zaHcwKhpmj — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) December 3, 2017

This family told me they're just glad no one was hurt – and glad they have insurance. The car owner said it's just sad to see around the holidays. pic.twitter.com/QqseQdEtz7 — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) December 3, 2017

This family driving their van home with a trash bag over their busted window – they came back to a mess after their weekend in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ofKdAaXkhm — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) December 3, 2017

43.034317 -87.917411