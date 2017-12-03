Travelers return to Intermodal Station to find car windows smashed; 30+ vehicles impacted

MILWAUKEE — Some travelers returning to Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station Sunday, December 3rd were surprised to find their car windows smashed and items strewn about.
Police haven’t confirmed — but people on scene said 30+ vehicles were impacted.
Police left notes on vehicles with a number for people to call. Officers were on scene as travelers returned to their vehicles.
One family said they’re glad no one was hurt, and they’re thankful they have insurance. Another said they’re sad to see something like this during the holiday season.
FOX6 spoke with some travelers planning to head back home with a trash bag over their window after they came back from Chicago to quite the mess.
Police last Monday, November 27th said they were investigating after several thefts from vehicles parked at the Intermodal Station near 6th and St. Paul over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.