A Wonderful Winter’s Evening: Celebrate the holiday season at the Mason Street Grill

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate the holiday season at the Mason Street Grill. Chef Hardiman joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on a special dining event call "A Wonderful Winter's Evening."

About A Wonderful Winter's Evening (website)

Reserve your spot for a wonderful winter's evening. Ticket includes dinner from a three course prix fixe menu, a ticket to see A Christmas Carol presented by The Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and transportation to and from the show.

Mason Street Grill

December 9th & 16th

5 p.m. Dinner/7:30 p.m. Showtime

$125/person, Preferred Orchestra Seating