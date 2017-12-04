× Advocate and Aurora to merge: “Opportunity to shape our future and better serve patients”

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care announced Monday, December 4th their plans to merge to create Advocate Aurora Health, the 10th largest not-for-profit, integrated health care system in the United States.

According to a press release, both the Advocate and Aurora Boards of Directors approved the plan, announcing the decision to physicians, nurses, associates and caregivers in both organizations on Monday. The merger will build on the 20-year relationship the two health systems have had through the joint ownership and operation of ACL Laboratories.

“This merger is about transforming care delivery and re-imagining the possibilities of health as bigger meets better and size meets value to benefit consumers,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate. “By joining forces we will be able to expand our network to scale innovation and create a destination in the Midwest for patients and the talented clinicians who care for them.”

The new organization will operate 27 hospitals, more than 500 sites of care, employ more than 3,300 physicians and nearly 70,000 associates and caregivers.

The agreement is subject to state and federal regulatory review and approval, including the Federal Trade Commission and agencies within Illinois and Wisconsin. Closing is expected by mid-year 2018.

“For the communities in Illinois and Wisconsin that we serve and for our two organizations, this is an unprecedented opportunity to shape our future and better serve patients,” said Nick Turkal, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Aurora. “We are fortunate that our organizations are coming together from unique and complementary positions of strength, particularly at a time of evolving industry dynamics. Working together, we will deliver on the promise of value for the people who receive, provide and pay for health care.”