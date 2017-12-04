All Aboard! A Christmas classic comes to life at The Pfister Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a magical time of year at the Pfister Hotel, which is all decked out for the holidays. And this Sunday, they're hosting a brand new event, highlighting a Christmas classic. Unfortunately, this event is currently SOLD OUT.

About The Polar Express (website)

All Aboard! Join our Pfister Narrator, Nicole Mattke, as this holiday favorite comes to life in the Imperial Ballroom. Bring the kids in their pajamas and make memories during an unforgettable afternoon filled with the spirit of the holidays.

Delight in decadent hot chocolate with all the fixings

Splurge on homemade treats from Chef Travis

Visit with Santa, meet the Train Conductor

Take sweet holiday pics in the Polar Express Photo Area

Craft a special holiday keepsake