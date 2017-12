× Developing: Pedestrian hit near 60th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Monday morning, December 4th near 60th Street and North Avenue.

It happened shortly after 5:00 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the pedestrian’s condition.

