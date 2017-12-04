“Honored and proud:” 65 recruits sworn into MPD begin 6 months of training 👮

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sixty-five recruits were sworn into the Milwaukee Police Department Monday, December 4th. They'll now undergo six months of training to see whether they have what it takes to become one of Milwaukee's finest.

"I'm honored and proud that he chose this as his profession. His life's journey," Albert Dammons Jr., father of a new recruit said.

Dammons Jr. on Monday watched as his son was sworn into the Milwaukee Police Department. He brought in family from Ohio to watch the milestone.

"I've been preparing for that for 28 years, so in 6 months it's going to be well worth it," Albert Dammons, new recruit said.

"By choosing to be a member of this department, they are choosing something more than a job. They are choosing a vocation," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The ceremony was brief, lasting less than an hour, but there were serious moments -- with speeches about authority, responsibility and the dangers of the job.

"I'm a military veteran myself, so I understand the not being home, not being there constantly, and I hope he's prepared for it. I hope he's ready for the challenge," Dammons Jr. said.

After the ceremony, recruits had just 15 minutes with friends and family before beginning their first day of training.

"I'm proud of him. I'm proud of him, and I just wish him the best," Dammons Jr. said.

The next six months of training for these new recruits will test their mental, physical and emotional strength.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn noted this career isn't for everyone, but those who make it through will find the reward well worth it.