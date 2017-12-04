× Taxpayers paid $75,000 to former Milwaukee lawmaker’s aide after harassment complaint

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee City Treasurer Spencer Coggs says he is innocent in a sexual harassment and discrimination case that ended with state taxpayers forking over $75,000 to his former aide.

Coggs’ accuser received the payout in 2015 as part of a settlement reached with the Legislature through the Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division, according to a six-page settlement provided by the state Senate’s chief clerk on Monday, December 4th.

Coggs did not make himself available for an interview at his City Hall office, where a train ran around a Christmas tree in the lobby late Monday. A sign said the train was “courtesy of Spencer Coggs, City Treasurer.”

The woman filed the case in 2011 against Coggs when he was a state senator. The Milwaukee Democrat left the Legislature in 2012 when he was elected city treasurer.

Coggs said the woman filed the complaint after her position was eliminated when Democrats lost the Senate majority after the 2010 elections. He said he was not part of the state’s decision to agree to a financial settlement.

“I am innocent of all claims regarding the Wisconsin Equal Rights Division matters,” Coggs said in an emailed statement. “In over 35 years in public office, at no time have I engaged in or condoned behavior which could be viewed as harassment or discrimination with respect to the Complainant or anyone else who has worked for me.”

The Wisconsin State Journal first reported on the settlement. The newspaper said the Coggs case is one of four complaints of sexual harassment filed in the state Legislature over the last 10 years.

The chief clerks of the Assembly and Senate did not make details of any of the other cases public.

The Coggs matter is the second incident involving a current or former Wisconsin lawmaker to surface amid a nationwide controversy over sexual misconduct by public officials and candidates.

On Friday, two women accused state Rep. Josh Zepnick, D-Milwaukee, of drunkenly kissing them without their consent in 2011 and 2015. Zepnick has apologized.