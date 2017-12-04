“No 24/7 security:” Common Council could take action after vehicle break-ins at Intermodal Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police said Monday, December 4th nearly 40 vehicles were broken into on December 2nd and 3rd at Milwaukee's Intermodal Station near 6th and St. Paul. Travelers came back to quite the mess for the second straight weekend. Police said six vehicles were targeted over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It has some questioning the lack of security measures at the Milwaukee hub.

Travelers on Sunday, December 3rd returned to shattered glass and belongings strewn through the parking lot at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station.

"It's a horrible situation," Alderman Robert Bauman said.

Bauman said Monday he'd been getting calls from irate travelers.

"What's going on over there is totally unacceptable," Bauman said.

Bauman explained that the Milwaukee Intermodal Station is leased to a California company which, in turn, leases the parking lot to a private business -- Interstate Parking Company LLC.

"The private owner, the person making money off these parking (lots) ought to be stepping up with substantially improved security," Bauman said.

According to the most recent business license application, the parking lot's "plan of operation" is lacking considerably.

"The description is blank. Not only have they described no security plan, but they really haven't even filled out the the boxes that are on the form. There's no attendant on duty. No 24/7 security. There's no anything, and that's a big problem. If they are not going to step up and support and protect our customers, the city will have to look at tightening the license requirements and mandating security protocol to these types of parking lots," Bauman said.

Bauman said Common Council members will revisit the licensing ordinance to substantially increase the security requirements and introduce it at the next meeting.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News received the below statement from Interstate Parking:

"We immediately added additional mobile patrol at many of our downtown locations. We are actively reviewing security plans with our security contractors, upgrading camera systems and installing new systems where we feel they will be most beneficial. We are working with MPD on response times as incidents are reported."