Police: Man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend's child; victim's mother was aware

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man is due in court Tuesday, December 5th, accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s child, and police say the child’s mother was aware of this activity for “an extended period.”

Police said the suspect, who is from Mount Pleasant, was taken into custody and is being held without bond for repeated acts of sexual assault of a child.

The investigation began on December 1st when Racine County Human Services officials contacted police regarding a child sexual assault complaint.

Again — the suspect is set to make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday. Police have not identified him at this time.