Critical condition: Pedestrian struck by vehicle near 27th and Edgerton; driver stayed on scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 27th and Edgerton Monday night, December 4th.

It happened shortly before 9:00 p.m.

The victim (a male), was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle headed north on 27th. He’s in critical condition.

The 43-year-old man who was driving remained at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This was the second pedestrian-involved crash in Milwaukee Monday. The other happened near 60th and North around 5:00 a.m.