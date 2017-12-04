× Police: Suspect threatening to harm first responders, himself on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have blocked off a neighborhood near 4th and Pierce on the city’s south side. They have been there since about 3:00 p.m.

Officials say they responded to a report of a battery. The suspect in the incident is refusing to exit a residence and is threatening to harm himself and first responders.

Negotiators and other police resources have responded and are working to resolve the situation.

