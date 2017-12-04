× Speeds reaching 110 mph: 2 arrested following retail theft, police pursuit in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Two people from Milwaukee were taken into custody on Sunday, December 3rd following a retail theft incident, police pursuit and crash in Germantown.

According to police, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Germantown police took a report of a theft in progress at the Walmart located on Appleton Avenue.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on County Line Road and gave pursuit. The suspect vehicle fled southbound on I-41 — reaching speeds of approximately 110 mph. The suspect vehicle crashed at STH 145 near 91st.

Police say the two occupants fled on foot and officers continued their pursuit on foot. Both suspects were taken into custody.

The suspect driver was identified as a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee and the suspect passenger was identified as a 39-year-old woman from Milwaukee.

Both the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Dept. and Milwaukee Police Dept. assisted Germantown officers during the foot pursuit.

Germantown police say the male suspect had five outstanding warrants for his arrest — and the woman had four outstanding warrants for her arrest.

A request for charges was sent to the Washington County District Attorney on the woman for retail theft, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, illegally obtained prescription medication and resisting/obstructing. Charges requested on the male for felony eluding, retail theft and resisting/obstructing.