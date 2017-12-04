“Window smashed:” Repair shop owner hands out special stickers for cars amid rash of break-ins

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 40 vehicles were broken into over the weekend at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station near 6th and St. Paul, and that wasn’t the only spot in the city targeted by criminals. Similar break-ins were reported in other parts of town, and it means repair shops are busy!

Travelers returning to Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station on Sunday, December 3rd arrived to find quite the mess — and so did others in Milwaukee. On Saturday night, December 2nd, someone walked the block near Cass Street School, breaking into cars.

“The car window was smashed,” Julia Bettis said. “The glove box and center console was rifled through but, other than that, it was fine.”

Milwaukee police said they took reports of four vehicle break-ins from Saturday night. Meanwhile, thieves broke into nearly 40 vehicles at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station. Police said they don’t have evidence the break-ins are related.

But there is a connection between the Intermodal Station break-ins and Safe Auto Glass on Milwaukee’s south side.

“Most of my customers (Monday), I ask them the same question. They say ‘they didn’t take nothing out of my car. I’m amazed. I’m surprised. They didn’t take nothing.’ We got about five of them,” Tom Almaghrabi said.

Business was booming at Almaghrabi’s business Monday. He said the break-ins have been so common, he’s started handing out stickers to customers to place on their windows, indicating there’s no valet keys or valuables inside.

Meanwhile, back on Cass Street, Bettis said she considers herself somewhat lucky, as the thieves got nothing from her vehicle — and if you have to drive in December without a window, Monday was the day to do it, with a high temperature of 64 degrees!

“The weather was nice so it wasn’t too cold driving,” Bettis said.

Almaghrabi at the repair shop said a customer whose vehicle was broken into at the Intermodal Station over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (when at least six cars were targeted) had it happen again this weekend!