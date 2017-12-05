× “90 mph at one point:” Driver arrested for 6th OWI offense following police pursuit

RACINE COUNTY — A 36-year-old driver was taken into custody on Monday, December 4th for OWI, 6th offense following a police pursuit.

It began around 1:20 p.m. after a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy was approached by a citizen on 7 Mile Road near East Frontage Road in the Village of Caledonia. The citizen reported that they had observed a car strike some road signs and continue driving — even after the windshield was smashed.

The deputy then spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Officials say the suspect vehicle slowed but failed to stop. With the patrol squad’s emergency lights and sire activated, the suspect vehicle then accelerated rapidly.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect vehicle was being operated in a very erratic manner, at times, driving on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit continued north into the City of Oak Creek — reaching almost 90 mph at one point. The suspect vehicle then suddenly pulled in to the Colder’s Furniture store, located on S. 13th Street in Oak Creek.

The deputy waited at the entrance to the parking lot for additional squads from the Oak Creek Police Department.

The suspect vehicle was located unoccupied in the rear of the parking lot. A search was conducted and the suspect was located and taken into custody by an Oak Creek officer a short distance away.

Officials say the suspect was showing signs of intoxication. The suspect failed field sobriety tests and a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample.

The 36-year-old suspect was taken to the Racine County Jail for: