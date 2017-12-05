Alaska boy finds gun in nightstand, fatally shoots himself

TINLEY PARK, IL - DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 5-year-old Anchorage, Alaska, boy died after finding a gun and shooting himself.
Anchorage police say Christian Johnnson died Tuesday.
Police shortly before 12:30 a.m. took a call on the shooting at a home in east Anchorage.
Police say the boy found a gun inside the drawer of a bedroom nightstand.
The case has been referred to the Anchorage district attorney’s office for possible charges.
Police warned residents not to leave guns where they are easily accessible and to use gun locks.